528,839 Shares in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 528,839 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,968,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.20% of Range Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the second quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Range Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Range Resources by 103.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Range Resources alerts:

NYSE:RRC opened at $20.99 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities upgraded Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark started coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.