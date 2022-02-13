54,401 Shares in TradeUP Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:UPTD) Bought by Berkley W R Corp

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2022

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in TradeUP Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:UPTD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000. Berkley W R Corp owned about 1.03% of TradeUP Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in TradeUP Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $3,861,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in TradeUP Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $2,850,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TradeUP Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,055,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TradeUP Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $924,000. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TradeUP Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPTD stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92. TradeUP Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.15.

About TradeUP Acquisition

TradeUp Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. TradeUp Acquisition Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for TradeUP Acquisition (NASDAQ:UPTD)

Receive News & Ratings for TradeUP Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TradeUP Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.