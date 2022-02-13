54,401 Shares in TradeUP Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:UPTD) Bought by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in TradeUP Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:UPTD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000. Berkley W R Corp owned about 1.03% of TradeUP Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in TradeUP Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $3,861,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in TradeUP Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $2,850,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TradeUP Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,055,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TradeUP Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $924,000. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TradeUP Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPTD stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92. TradeUP Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.15.

TradeUp Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. TradeUp Acquisition Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

