$60.53 Million in Sales Expected for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) will announce $60.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.96 million and the highest is $61.10 million. Teekay Tankers reported sales of $69.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full-year sales of $223.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.87 million to $224.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $396.21 million, with estimates ranging from $334.52 million to $457.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teekay Tankers.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teekay Tankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of Teekay Tankers stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $11.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39, a P/E/G ratio of 177.67 and a beta of -0.02. Teekay Tankers has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $16.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNK. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the third quarter worth $40,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 48.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

