6,063 Shares in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other news, VP Christopher Moser purchased 1,911 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $69,999.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,090,043.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $39.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.81. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 14.04%.

NRG Energy declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

