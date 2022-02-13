$63.08 Million in Sales Expected for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) to announce $63.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.47 million and the highest is $63.76 million. Health Catalyst posted sales of $53.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year sales of $240.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $239.68 million to $240.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $291.97 million, with estimates ranging from $288.28 million to $297.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Health Catalyst.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.73.

In related news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 6,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $237,669.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $27,944.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 107,989 shares of company stock worth $4,167,825 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

HCAT opened at $30.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.25. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $26.74 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.88.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

