6,523 Shares in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Hasbro by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,541,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,718,000 after buying an additional 771,865 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Hasbro by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,400,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,139,000 after buying an additional 628,083 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hasbro by 376.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 671,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,509,000 after buying an additional 530,891 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,200,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,537,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,404,000 after buying an additional 366,237 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $94.39 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.97 and a 52-week high of $105.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.15 and its 200-day moving average is $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 83.44%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $554,363.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,184 shares of company stock worth $2,336,408. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

