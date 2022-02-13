74,994 Shares in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) Bought by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 74,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned about 1.03% of Noble Rock Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NRAC. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $484,000.

Noble Rock Acquisition stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.71. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

