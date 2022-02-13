$8.94 Million in Sales Expected for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2022

Analysts forecast that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) will post sales of $8.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.50 million. GreenPower Motor reported sales of $4.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year sales of $21.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.52 million to $24.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $64.52 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $99.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 71.31% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%.

Several analysts have commented on GP shares. Roth Capital downgraded GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ GP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 160,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 5.84. GreenPower Motor has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.22.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 12,226.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 66,878 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 189,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 23,497 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 397.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

