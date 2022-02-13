9,677 Shares in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Meritor during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Meritor by 28.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meritor during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Meritor by 12.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Meritor during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meritor alerts:

MTOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

In other Meritor news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $26,145.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Chris Villavarayan sold 29,326 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $739,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 158,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,504 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

MTOR opened at $23.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.99. Meritor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $33.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average of $24.63.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Meritor had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritor Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.