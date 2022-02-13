99,998 Shares in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GACQ) Purchased by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GACQ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 99,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned 1.39% of Global Consumer Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $899,000.

Shares of Global Consumer Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. is based in Marietta, Georgia.

