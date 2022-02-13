99,999 Shares in Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA) Purchased by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 99,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned about 1.65% of Venus Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VENA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venus Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venus Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venus Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venus Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Venus Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $333,000. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VENA opened at $10.09 on Friday. Venus Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03.

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

