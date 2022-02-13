ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 32 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABBN. Barclays set a CHF 36 price objective on ABB in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 30 price target on ABB in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 53 price target on ABB in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 price target on ABB in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 32 price target on ABB in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 35.21.

ABB has a 52-week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

