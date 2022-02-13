Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Lifted to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $11.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Absolute Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

ABST opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.80 million, a PE ratio of -71.46 and a beta of 0.97. Absolute Software has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $16.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.0642 dividend. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently -199.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Absolute Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,539,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Absolute Software by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 523,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,586,000 after buying an additional 95,320 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Absolute Software by 229.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 306,008 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Absolute Software by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,126,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,308,000 after buying an additional 156,875 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in Absolute Software by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,472,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,494,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.