ACENT Market Capitalization Hits $4.63 Million (ACE)

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. In the last week, ACENT has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. ACENT has a market capitalization of $4.63 million and approximately $746,867.00 worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00038216 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00105720 BTC.

About ACENT

ACE is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

ACENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

