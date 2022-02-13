ACoconut 24-Hour Volume Hits $37,265.00 (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ACoconut has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. ACoconut has a market cap of $361,279.77 and approximately $37,265.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00024897 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 163.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

