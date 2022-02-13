Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) versus Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.1% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Adaptimmune Therapeutics and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics -2,499.92% -53.31% -38.81% Tarsus Pharmaceuticals N/A -5.79% -5.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics 1 3 1 0 2.00 Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 1 3.25

Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $8.40, suggesting a potential upside of 174.51%. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $51.25, suggesting a potential upside of 253.69%. Given Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adaptimmune Therapeutics and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics $3.96 million 120.70 -$130.09 million ($0.99) -3.09 Tarsus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$26.81 million N/A N/A

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals beats Adaptimmune Therapeutics on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease. The company is also developing TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea; and TP-05 for Lyme prophylaxis and community malaria reduction. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

