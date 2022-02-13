Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,730 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,925,000 after buying an additional 277,038 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,415,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,849,000 after purchasing an additional 410,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 305,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 348,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 40,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RFP opened at $12.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $937.39 million, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 3.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $17.65.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28). Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 41.48%.

Several research firms have commented on RFP. CIBC upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Resolute Forest Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

