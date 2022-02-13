Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,214,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,037,000 after buying an additional 673,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 113,989 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 10,480 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,386,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,794,000 after buying an additional 687,338 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of RXT opened at $12.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.17. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

