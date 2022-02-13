Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIRS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIRS) by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 2.26% of Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

VIRS stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $35.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.52.

