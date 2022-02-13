Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 249,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,177,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 15.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,066,000 after purchasing an additional 32,416 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 71.4% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 28,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 44.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 18,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT opened at $95.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $621.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.40. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.70 and a fifty-two week high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.58 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 10.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

About America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

