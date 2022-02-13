Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 40.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 13.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,897,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 33.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RADI opened at $12.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $18.79.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on RADI. Raymond James raised Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radius Global Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 673,276 shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $10,947,467.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $239,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,294,863 shares of company stock worth $20,990,484 in the last three months. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

