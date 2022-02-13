Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 341 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,051,000 after acquiring an additional 211,637 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AXIS Capital by 15.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,658,000 after buying an additional 192,609 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in AXIS Capital by 3,865.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after buying an additional 170,517 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AXIS Capital by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,149,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,413,000 after buying an additional 93,771 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in AXIS Capital by 73.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 220,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after buying an additional 93,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $56.14 on Friday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $44.49 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.97.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.62. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $947.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

AXS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

