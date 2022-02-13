Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,168 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,175,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,339,000 after purchasing an additional 21,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,768,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,241,000 after acquiring an additional 60,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,713,000 after acquiring an additional 27,205 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,782,000 after acquiring an additional 22,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 509,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,492,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $222,021.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 530 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.72 per share, for a total transaction of $40,131.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROCK. Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet cut Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $49.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.57. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.66 and a 1-year high of $99.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

