Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock Position Trimmed by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,791 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Aemetis were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 2,069.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Aemetis during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aemetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Shares of Aemetis stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $347.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of -0.18. Aemetis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $27.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average is $14.05.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Aemetis, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

