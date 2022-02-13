Aeron Trading Up 5,317% Over Last Week (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Aeron coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeron has a market capitalization of $451,523.76 and $66,967.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aeron has traded 5,317% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004028 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00038172 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00106224 BTC.

Aeron Coin Profile

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a coin. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

