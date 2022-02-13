AGCO Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.95 Per Share (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of AGCO in a report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.40.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AGCO. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $128.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AGCO has a 12 month low of $108.56 and a 12 month high of $158.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.31. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in AGCO in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 56.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

