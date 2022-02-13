AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

AGCO has increased its dividend by 26.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. AGCO has a payout ratio of 7.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AGCO to earn $10.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.

AGCO stock opened at $128.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.94. AGCO has a 12 month low of $108.56 and a 12 month high of $158.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGCO. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. OTR Global downgraded AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGCO stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

