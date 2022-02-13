AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Morgan Stanley

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America cut AGCO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AGCO from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.17.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $128.12 on Wednesday. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $108.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.94.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.31. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AGCO will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 56.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 1.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

