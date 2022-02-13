Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Raymond James raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AEM. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.95.

Shares of AEM opened at $49.74 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $74.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average is $53.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 58.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

