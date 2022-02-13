Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Shares Sold by Ratan Capital Management LP

Ratan Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in Akoya Biosciences were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. 27.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Akoya Biosciences news, Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $316,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Shepler purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 60,073 shares of company stock worth $770,188.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akoya Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

AKYA stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $28.96.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

