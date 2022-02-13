Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys New Position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,118,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,134,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 2.83% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MUDS. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 23.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth about $810,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth about $935,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Shares of MUDS opened at $9.98 on Friday. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $18.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.