Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $10,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Amphenol by 4.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 35,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,069,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $224,806,000 after purchasing an additional 346,140 shares in the last quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 73,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter worth approximately $5,198,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.78.

In related news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 217,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $17,940,777.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE APH opened at $75.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.58 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.