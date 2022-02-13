Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $12.34 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 506.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,834 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 50,800 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

LOW opened at $225.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.74 and a 200 day moving average of $226.05. The company has a market cap of $152.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.84 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.74.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

