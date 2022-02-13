Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $12 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 92.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,700 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,162.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 37,881 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $196,935,000 after purchasing an additional 34,881 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,932,000 after purchasing an additional 473,218 shares in the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.75.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $509.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $528.47 and its 200 day moving average is $492.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

