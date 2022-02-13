Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,840,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERES. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in East Resources Acquisition by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 217,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in East Resources Acquisition by 5,760.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in East Resources Acquisition by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 78,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC lifted its holdings in East Resources Acquisition by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 352,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 11,591 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get East Resources Acquisition alerts:

East Resources Acquisition stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84. East Resources Acquisition has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.62.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES).

Receive News & Ratings for East Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.