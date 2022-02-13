Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 266,300 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 266,300 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $10,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 326.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATRA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

ATRA opened at $14.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.83. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $20.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.66.

In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $143,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $123,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,876 shares of company stock valued at $440,488 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

