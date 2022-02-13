Alexander’s (ALX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect Alexander’s to post earnings of $4.29 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:ALX opened at $258.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $260.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.99. Alexander’s has a 12 month low of $246.15 and a 12 month high of $308.39. The company has a current ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is 125.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alexander’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Alexander’s by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Alexander’s by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Alexander’s by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Alexander’s by 235.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

