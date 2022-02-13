Alexander’s (ALX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect Alexander’s to post earnings of $4.29 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:ALX opened at $258.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $260.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.99. Alexander’s has a 12 month low of $246.15 and a 12 month high of $308.39. The company has a current ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.59.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is 125.35%.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st.
About Alexander’s
Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.
