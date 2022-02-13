Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Shares Down 5.1%

Alien Metals Limited (LON:UFO) was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.88 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.93 ($0.01). Approximately 35,979,289 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 55,961,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.98 ($0.01).

The company has a market capitalization of £37.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.78.

In related news, insider Bill Brodie Good purchased 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($20,283.98).

Alien Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral resource assets in Mexico. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and iron deposits. Its flagship project is the Donovan 2 project, which covers an area of 750 hectares located to the southeast of Zacatecas City.

