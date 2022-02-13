Alkaline Water (WTER) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Shares of WTER opened at $1.08 on Friday. Alkaline Water has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50. The stock has a market cap of $112.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

