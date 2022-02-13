Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.70.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion stock opened at $118.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.10. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $106.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $342,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Allegion by 1,720.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 174.4% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2,621.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.