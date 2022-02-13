AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Declares Dividend of $1.29 (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) announced a dividend on Friday, February 11th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.29 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, March 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th.

AllianceBernstein has increased its dividend payment by 24.3% over the last three years. AllianceBernstein has a dividend payout ratio of 83.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect AllianceBernstein to earn $3.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.9%.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $49.14. 572,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,019. AllianceBernstein has a one year low of $35.45 and a one year high of $57.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.58 and a 200 day moving average of $50.85.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

