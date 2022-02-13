Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UVSP. FMR LLC boosted its position in Univest Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,737,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,827,000 after purchasing an additional 73,901 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Univest Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 236,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Univest Financial during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Univest Financial by 7.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 161,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UVSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday.

NASDAQ UVSP opened at $29.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.05. Univest Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.63.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Univest Financial had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

