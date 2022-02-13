Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $378,000 Position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of Clearwater Paper worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 109,975.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSE CLW opened at $31.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.14. The company has a market cap of $527.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $45.76.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

