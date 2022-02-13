Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.08% of Arlo Technologies worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARLO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ARLO opened at $8.55 on Friday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $10.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.54. The stock has a market cap of $720.76 million, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.75.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARLO shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

