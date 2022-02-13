Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 546.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 433.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NYSE HVT opened at $29.08 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.93. The firm has a market cap of $518.21 million, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

