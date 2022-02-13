Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 21,069 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 53.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,069 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 243.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 146.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE:RYI opened at $23.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.63. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.47.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.