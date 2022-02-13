Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 6,200 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PMVP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,525,000 after purchasing an additional 492,261 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,664,000 after purchasing an additional 375,368 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $9,849,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,051,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,331,000 after buying an additional 132,152 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PMVP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PMV Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PMVP opened at $16.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.95. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $14.49 and a one year high of $43.63.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.