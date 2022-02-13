Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 4,051.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,050 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $28,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 16,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $208.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.47.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $150.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.52.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.66). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The business had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

