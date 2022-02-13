AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP) Short Interest Update

AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SMCP stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $33.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.56.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.217 per share. This is a positive change from AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.
