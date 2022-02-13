AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP) Short Interest Update

AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SMCP stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $33.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.56.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.217 per share. This is a positive change from AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 776,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the period. AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF comprises about 8.6% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. AlphaMark Advisors LLC owned approximately 91.41% of AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF worth $23,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

