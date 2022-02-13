Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 947,817 shares of the software’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,797 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 1.25% of Altair Engineering worth $65,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the software’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the software’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,982 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,451 shares of the software’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 8.4% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the software’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $524,579.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 42,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $3,146,458.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 209,981 shares of company stock valued at $15,543,819. Insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

ALTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Griffin Securities initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

ALTR stock opened at $60.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -757.16 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.29. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

